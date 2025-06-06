Emergency Workers Killed in Missile, Drone Attack on Kyiv

A nighttime missile and drone attack on Ukraine killed at least four people and injured 20 others in Kyiv, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said Friday, as Russia targeted at least six regions across the country with 407 drones and 44 missiles in one of its largest coordinated attacks of the war. Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said the barrage included ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as a mix of strike drones and decoys, the AP reports. Ukrainian forces said they shot down about 30 of the cruise missiles and up to 200 of the drones.

Authorities reported damage in several districts in Kyiv, and rescue workers responded at multiple locations. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said three emergency workers were killed in Kyiv while responding to the aftermath of Russian strikes. "They were working under fire to help people," the ministry said in a statement. In Russia, air defenses shot down 10 Ukrainian drones heading toward the capital early Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Flights at Moscow airports were temporarily suspended during the night as a precaution.

Ukrainian cities have come under regular bombardment since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022. The attacks have killed more than 12,000 civilians, according to the United Nations. Putin said in a phone call with President Trump earlier this week that he would respond to Ukraine's daring long-range attack on Russian air bases on Sunday. The nighttime attack came hours after Trump said it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia "fight for a while" before pulling them apart and pursuing peace, in comments that were a remarkable detour from Trump's often-stated appeals to stop the war.