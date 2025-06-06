Births in Japan Fall to Lowest Level on Record

The number of newborns in Japan is decreasing faster than projected, with the number of annual births falling to another record low last year, according to government data released this week. The Health Ministry said 686,061 babies were born in Japan in 2024, a drop of 5.7% on the previous year and the first time the number of newborns fell below 700,000 since records began in 1899. It's the 16th straight year of decline. The number of newborns is about one-quarter of the peak of 2.7 million births in 1949 during the postwar baby boom. Japan's population of about 124 million people is projected to fall to 87 million by 2070, with 40% of the population over 65.