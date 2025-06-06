Proud Boys Leaders Sue US Over Jan. 6

Five members of the Proud Boys aren't content with being pardoned—they want the government to pay them $100 million over their Jan. 6 prosecutions. The five filed a lawsuit to that effect Friday in federal court in Florida, alleging that the government violated their constitutional rights by prosecuting them, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The five are Enrique Tarrio, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Dominic Pezzola, all of whom were convicted for their roles in the breach of the Capitol. Their suit claims that federal authorities sought "to punish and oppress political allies of President Donald Trump, by any and all means necessary, legal, or illegal."