Politics / President Trump Trump May Sell His Tesla President bought one in March as a sign of support for Elon Musk By John Johnson Posted Jun 6, 2025 10:03 AM CDT Copied President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters as they sit in a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP, File) Months before their relationship fell apart in spectacular fashion, President Trump made a high-profile purchase of a Tesla from Elon Musk. Now, Trump is considering selling the vehicle, a senior administration official tells CBS News and the New York Times. When he bought the $80,000 car in March as a sign of support for Musk, Trump said it would be used by staffers. Meanwhile, Trump has been doing a series of media interviews about Thursday's blow-up with Musk, and it doesn't appear that a phone call between the two men to patch things up is imminent: Trump told CBS he is "totally focused" on domestic and international affairs, not Musk. "That's all I focus on," he said. "I don't focus on anything else. That's why I have my highest poll numbers." The president similarly told CNN: "I'm not even thinking about Elon. He's got a problem. The poor guy's got a problem." As for a potential phone call, Trump said he won't be speaking with Musk for "a while." Trump also told ABC that Musk seems to have "lost his mind" and that he is "not particularly" interested in a call. (More President Trump stories.) Report an error