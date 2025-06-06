Trump May Sell His Tesla

Months before their relationship fell apart in spectacular fashion, President Trump made a high-profile purchase of a Tesla from Elon Musk. Now, Trump is considering selling the vehicle, a senior administration official tells CBS News and the New York Times. When he bought the $80,000 car in March as a sign of support for Musk, Trump said it would be used by staffers. Meanwhile, Trump has been doing a series of media interviews about Thursday's blow-up with Musk, and it doesn't appear that a phone call between the two men to patch things up is imminent:

Trump told CBS he is "totally focused" on domestic and international affairs, not Musk. "That's all I focus on," he said. "I don't focus on anything else. That's why I have my highest poll numbers."