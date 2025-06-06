Politics / President Trump Trump-Musk Truce? Reports Are Conflicting President says he is 'not particularly' interested in a phone call By John Johnson Posted Jun 6, 2025 8:15 AM CDT Copied Elon Musk and then-candidate Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) The big question on Friday in regard to President Trump and Elon Musk is whether they are ready to call a truce. Some of the conflicting signals: Phone call? Politico reports that White House aides have scheduled a phone call between the two men for Friday. And the outlet spoke to Trump Thursday evening, who downplayed the rift: "Oh, it's OK," the president said when asked about the public feud. "It's going very well, never done better." Trump cited rising approval ratings before cutting the call short. Maybe not: Trump told ABC News on Friday morning that he is "not particularly" interested in a phone call, though he didn't rule it out. "You mean the man who has lost his mind?" he said when asked about Musk. Trump suggested it was Musk who wanted to talk with him, and not vice versa. Moving on: Axios notes that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sought to put the fight in context, pointing out to Sean Hannity on Fox News that Musk is now back to running his businesses full time. "As a businessman, he has a right to speak for his companies. But as president, President Trump has a responsibility to fight for this country." Trump's main focus right now is passing the "big beautiful bill," she added. A third party: Politico notes that when hedge fund manager Bill Ackman encouraged the men to "make peace" on Thursday and said, "We are much stronger together than apart," Musk responded, "You're not wrong." (Musk initially threatened to decommission the Dragon spacecraft, vital to NASA, but then backed down.) Report an error