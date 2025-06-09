LAPD Hits TV Reporter With Rubber Bullet

Australia's Lauren Tomasi is OK, but sore
Posted Jun 9, 2025 7:11 AM CDT

An Australian journalist covering the Los Angeles protests got an unexpectedly authentic—and painful—view of things on Sunday. Reporter Lauren Tomasi of 9News was struck in the leg by a rubber bullet while reporting from outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA, reports Mediaite. Watch the moment here.

  • "After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated," Tomasi said. "The LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA."

  • Just as Tomasi wrapped up her live report, an officer behind her can be seen taking aim in her direction and firing, per 9News. Tomasi yelled in pain, and a bystander shouted, "You just shot the f---ing reporter!"
  • Tomasi "was left sore but otherwise unharmed," says her station.
