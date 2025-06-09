LAPD Hits TV Reporter With Rubber Bullet

An Australian journalist covering the Los Angeles protests got an unexpectedly authentic—and painful—view of things on Sunday. Reporter Lauren Tomasi of 9News was struck in the leg by a rubber bullet while reporting from outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA, reports Mediaite. Watch the moment here.

"After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated," Tomasi said. "The LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA."