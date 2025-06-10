Newsom, Trump Trade Even More Barbs

The war of words between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Trump over the protests in Los Angeles did not end with Monday afternoon's question of whether Newsom should be arrested by federal agents. In an interview with Politico, Newsom doubled down on his assertion about a shift toward "authoritarianism."

"It's just an extraordinary moment, and I don't want to overstate it, but these are the words of an authoritarian," Newsom told the outlet in reference to Trump. "Whether he acts on it or not, the chill that creates is real, and it's a serious moment, very serious."