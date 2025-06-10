The Number of Dog Attacks on Mail Carriers Is Growing

Dog attacks on US postal workers hit a seven-year high last year, according to the latest US Postal Service data. Some 6,088 attacks were recorded in 2024, up 5% over the previous year and 15% from 2022, reports NBC News.

Midwest states led the nation, with Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio posting the highest rates, after accounting for household numbers. The region saw about 5.24 attacks per 100,000 households, roughly 75% higher than the rate in the South.

Cities in California and Ohio contributed heavily to the list of problem areas, combining for 15 of the 60 cities with 10 or more attacks.