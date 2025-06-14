An 'Absolutely Alarming' Find on Emperor Penguins

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 14, 2025 2:29 PM CDT
The population of emperor penguins in one part of Antarctica appears to be declining faster than previously thought, according to a new analysis of satellite imagery released Tuesday. The estimated population of 16 penguin colonies—visible in satellite photos taken between 2009 and 2024—had declined 22% during that period, mainly due to climate change that's shrinking the amount of available sea ice. "Sea ice is very important for the penguins because they breed on sea ice and forage on sea ice," said Peter Fretwell with the British Antarctic Survey, who helped analyze the data. It's unclear whether this population plummet is seen across the continent, scientists said, per the AP. More:

  • Scientists previously estimated that the total emperor penguin population declined about 10% across all of Antarctica over the past decade and a half. The latest survey included a region covering the Antarctic Peninsula, Weddell Sea, and Bellingshausen Sea. "It's absolutely alarming that the numbers are so much worse than predicted," said Daniel Zitterbart, a penguin researcher at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who wasn't involved in the study.

  • There are uncertainties in the latest estimate. The analysis relies on a calculation of how densely the penguins are clustered in each area where they're detected in a single satellite photo taken each year. The colonies studied represent about 30% of the total emperor penguin population, which lives only in Antarctica.
  • The loss of stable sea ice may be affecting the penguins in ways beyond shrinking their breeding grounds. "More predators like leopard seals and orcas may be able to come in closer to the colonies if sea ice breaks up earlier in the year," said Fretwell. Warming ocean temperatures and changing rainfall patterns may also impact the survival of penguin chicks, he added.
