State, US Lawmakers Are Given Increased Security

Local, state and federal officials offered increased security to Minnesota legislators after two lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes . Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey posted on X that additional police have been assigned to check on public officials who could be at risk, the Washington Post reports. In Washington, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said Capitol Police have stepped up security for the state's two senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, at his request. Both are Democrats, as were the Minnesota legislators who were attacked.

In addition, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that he's asked the House sergeant at arms and Capitol Police to "ensure the safety of our Minnesota delegation and Members of Congress across the country." He also called on elected officials to "conduct themselves responsibly," saying, "our country is on edge like never before. We need leadership that brings America together, instead of tearing us apart." Organizers canceled the "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration planned for Minnesota on Saturday, and Gov. Tim Walz posted that state law agencies recommend "that people do not attend any political rallies today in Minnesota until the suspect is apprehended."

Still, demonstrators carried American flags and "No Kings" signs to the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul, per the New York Times. Walz had been scheduled to speak at the rally. Speeches at the Capitol included tributes to state Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed along with her husband, Mark. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded. (More Minnesota stories.)