Senator Calls Slain Lawmaker 'True Public Servant to the Core'

Amy Klobuchar and Melissa Hortman began their political careers at the same time, going door to door to build support for Hortman's first run for the Minnesota legislature. On Saturday, the Washington Post reports, Klobuchar—now the state's senior US senator— mourned her friend as "a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion." Hortman, who eventually rose to speaker of the state House, was shot to death in her home in a Minneapolis suburb early Saturday along with her husband, Mark. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded in their home in another suburb.

Rep. Melissa Hortman's campaign manager told the New York Times that she was a tireless campaigner who worked to recruit other Democrats to run for office. "She had a vision of what she wanted the state to be like," Jerry Gale said, "and she knew it was going to take a lot of work." Hortman, 55, became concerned for her safety as the political climate became more hostile, he said. When speaking at the Capitol or on the campaign trail, Gale said, Hortman kept her remarks brief and civil. "She is irreplaceable," Gov. Tim Walz said, per the AP. Mark Hortman's website says he was a program manager. Melissa Hortman's website says they had two children. The couple was married 31 years, per People. On their last anniversary in August, the politician posted a Facebook message to her husband: "Isn't it romantic to mow the grass & wait for primary results?"

Sen. John Hoffman, 60, worked in marketing and public relations before entering politics, per the Times. The Democrat chairs the Senate Human Services Committee and said on his campaign site that he's especially proud of his efforts to make it easier for people with disabilities to work; his daughter is a disability rights activist. His wife, Yvette, is a kindergarten teacher, per People. The couple has been married more than 30 years. The senator wrote to constituents last year that he emphasizes "collaboration across the aisle," saying, "I firmly believe that the path to progress for our state involves considering input from all perspectives, regardless of which party holds the majority." The Hoffmans were shot multiple times, and a state official said it's not clear that they'll survive their wounds. (More Minnesota stories.)