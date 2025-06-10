Florida Executes Man for 1994 Rape, Murder

A man convicted of raping and killing a woman three decades ago after kidnapping her from a supermarket parking lot was executed Tuesday in Florida. Anthony Wainwright, 54, received a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. He was convicted in the April 1994 killing of 23-year-old Carmen Gayheart, a mother of two young children, in Lake City.

The execution began about 6:10pm, the AP reports. Wainwright's shoulders shuddered a couple of times, and he blinked and took several deep breaths before becoming completely still at 6:14pm. Wainwright was pronounced dead at 6:22pm, according to Byran Griffin, a spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Wainwright made a final statement, but the words were inaudible from the witness room.