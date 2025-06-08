ABC Suspends Correspondent for Post Ripping Stephen Miller

ABC News on Sunday suspended correspondent Terry Moran, whom President Trump attacked for asking "a stupid question" and generally "not being very nice" during an interview in April, over a post about White House aide Stephen Miller. Vice President JD Vance called Moran's post, which described Miller as "a world-class hater," a "vile smear," and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt then said Sunday morning on Fox News that ABC was going to take action against Moran, Axios reports.

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism," Moran wrote in the late-night post that was later deleted. "Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that's not what's interesting about Miller. It's not brains. It's bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred." In announcing Moran's suspension while the network reviews the situation, a spokesman told the Hollywood Reporter that ABC News "does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards."

Miller answered Moran on X, saying the post unmasks the nation's "corporate press," per the Guardian. "For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist's pose," Miller wrote. A force behind Trump's immigration policies, Miller had taunted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Saturday about Trump sending California National Guard troops into her city. "You have no say in this at all," Miller told her. Moran had not spared Trump in his post, comparing and contrasting the two at one point. "Trump is a world-class hater," he wrote. "But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification." (More Terry Moran stories.)