Aaron Rodgers: Yes, I'm a Married Man

The rumor mill churned to life when Aaron Rodgers was spotted wearing an apparent wedding ring in photos announcing he'd been signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now the NFL quarterback has confirmed the speculation. He showed the ring to reporters Tuesday, confirmed it is in fact a wedding band, and said he's been married "a couple months" now, Fox News reports. Rodgers' previous relationships (with big names including Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, Shailene Woodley, and Mallory Edens) have often been tabloid fodder, but the identity of his wife is not clear. Appearing on Pat McAfee's show in December, Rodgers referenced a girlfriend named Brittani, People reports, and said it was a "good feeling" to be in love. In April, he went back on the show and confirmed they were still together and it was "serious."