Mary Lou Retton 'Deeply Sorry' After DUI Charge

Mary Lou Retton says she takes "full responsibility" for her actions following the DUI charge she was hit with last month . The Olympic gold-medal gymnast says in a statement to People that "what happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry." She continued, "I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support." She pleaded no-contest in a West Virginia court appearance Tuesday and was fined $100, TMZ reports.

"Mary Lou Retton appeared in court this afternoon and entered a no-contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge stemming from a recent incident," her lawyer says in a statement to Fox News. "Mary Lou accepted full responsibility for her actions and received a standard $100 fine, consistent with sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-aggravated offenses in this jurisdiction. In keeping with her values, Mary Lou made no request for special treatment and was subject to the same legal process as any other individual." Retton was allegedly swerving on the roadway before she was pulled over, and police say she slurred her words and had a bottle of wine in the passenger seat when they approached. (The incident comes on the heels of the gymnast's strange health scare.)