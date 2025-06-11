Sean Combs Likened Himself to Michael Jordan: Testimony

Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend, identified only as "Jane," on Tuesday testified for the fourth day in the rap mogul's sex trafficking trial, and among her testimony was a strange tidbit about basketball stars. She says Combs forced her to participate in degrading sexual activities with male prostitutes, and that she did so so often, Combs likened her to Kobe Bryant, one of the prostitutes who was frequently hired to Shaquille O'Neal, and himself to Michael Jordan, ABC News reports. She says the three of them referred to themselves as the "trifecta," USA Today reports.

She said one of the reasons she put up with what she referred to as "hotel nights" because afterward, Combs would cuddle with her and they would watch Dateline together. "I loved when we would make love and said he wanted me," she said. "He would say things like he never wanted me to leave and so many nice, loving things." (More Sean Combs stories.)

