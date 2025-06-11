Musk Says He's Sorry About His Trump Tweets

Musk didn't get more specific, but Axios points out that, among other things, he accused Trump of being in the Jeffrey Epstein files, supported the idea that Trump be impeached, and claimed credit for the president's November victory. The BBC notes that Musk deleted many of his posts over the weekend. Trump has not responded to the mea culpa, but he has told interviewers over the last several days that he is not much interested in a reconciliation.

"I think it's a very bad thing, because he's very disrespectful," Trump said in an interview with NBC News over the weekend. "You could not disrespect the office of the president." On Tuesday, he used friendlier language but still signaled a sign-off: "We had a good relationship, and I just wish him well," Trump told reporters. "Very well, actually." Musk may be the richest person on Earth, but the New York Times notes that Trump as president "holds vast political power" over him because of the federal contracts needed by Musk's Tesla and SpaceX. (Musk's own father predicted Trump would triumph in the end.)