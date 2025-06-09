Politics / Elon Musk Elon Musk's Father: My Son 'Made a Mistake' Errol Musk chalks up Elon's fight with Trump to stress, predicts they will reconcile By John Johnson Posted Jun 9, 2025 9:51 AM CDT Updated Jun 9, 2025 10:21 AM CDT Copied Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, visits Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, India, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Elon Musk's father thinks his son will eventually patch up his relationship with President Trump and blamed an overload of stress for their recent falling out. Errol Musk spoke with Russia's Izvestia newspaper while on a visit to Moscow. Highlights: "Elon made a mistake, I think, but he's tired, he's stressed," said the elder Musk, referring to his son's decision to challenge the president publicly, per Reuters. "Five months, continuous, continuous, continuous, stress, stress, stress." "They are all suffering from a bit of PTSD, a post-traumatic stress disorder over the last few months, (and) they started hitting out at each other," he said, per the UK Sun. "Give them a break. You know, they've had to get rid of all the opposition, try and put the country back on track and, you know, do normal things and so forth. And they're very tired and stressed. And so you can expect something like this. You know, it's not unusual," he said, per the Washington Post. He described the fight as a "small thing" and predicted it "will be over tomorrow." As for who won: "Trump will prevail. He's the president." (Over the weekend, Trump warned Musk not to start backing Democratic candidates.) Report an error