R. Kelly: Prison Officials Put Out a Hit on Me

R. Kelly, serving 30 years in federal prison in North Carolina, has made another push for release, claiming officials solicited another inmate to kill him. The R&B singer convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking says his life is in danger and he should be moved to home detention as a result, according to an emergency motion filed Tuesday in the US District Court in Chicago. It includes a sworn declaration from Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill inmate and leader of the neo-Nazi prison gang the Aryan Brotherhood, who claims Bureau of Prisons officials offered him freedom in exchange for taking out the singer, per Variety .

Stine says that he was told Kelly and his attorneys were planning to expose damaging information. He claims officials told him he would be charged with Kelly's murder after the fact but that the mishandling of evidence would result in no conviction. Stine says he ultimately decided not to follow through with the plan and instead informed Kelly. The filing claims the pair then learned officials had directed another member of the Aryan Brotherhood to kill both Kelly and Stine.

"The threat to Mr. Kelly's life continues each day that no action is taken," the filing reads, noting more members of the brotherhood are "accumulating at his facility" and "one of them will surely do what Mr. Stine has not, thereby burying the truth about what happened in this case along with Robert Kelly." The motion also claims there's a plot to steal Kelly's correspondence with lawyers and to turn his former girlfriend, Azriel Clary, against him, per the Chicago Tribune. "I will ask President Trump to help us, because we need him," Kelly attorney Beau Brindley tells the outlet, referring to Trump's recent spree of commutations and pardons. (More R. Kelly stories.)