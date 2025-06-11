Fake Flight Attendant Boarded Dozens of Planes

DOJ says 6-year scheme allowed Tiron Alexander, 35, to fly for free
Posted Jun 11, 2025 3:28 PM CDT
A Florida man managed to fly free on dozens of flights by pretending to be a flight attendant—a scheme that has now landed him a federal conviction and the prospect of decades in prison. Tiron Alexander, 35, was found guilty on Thursday of wire fraud and unlawfully entering secure airport areas under false pretenses, the Justice Department says, per CBS News. Prosecutors say Alexander exploited an airline program meant for employees over a period spanning from 2018 to 2024. He managed to board 34 flights for free by submitting false information to an airline employee flight booking system.

According to evidence presented at trial, Alexander claimed to work as a flight attendant for seven different airlines, using about 30 fabricated badge numbers and falsified hire dates to back up the ruse. The jury also heard that Alexander impersonated a flight attendant on three additional airline carriers, ultimately booking more than 120 free flights, per NBC Miami. He faces up to 30 years in prison at his Aug. 25 sentencing. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

