Views of US Sink in New World Poll

The United States' reputation has suffered not just in Canada but in most of the 24 countries polled in a new survey—which was largely completed before President Trump announced sweeping international tariffs in April. Pollsters with the nonprofit Pew Research Center asked more than 28,000 people in two dozen countries to give their view of Trump, both personally and professionally, as well as the state of US democracy, and their overall views of the US, reports Deutsche Welle. The findings:



Sweden counted the highest rate of people with an unfavorable view of the US at 79% of respondents.