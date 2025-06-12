Views of US Sink in New World Poll

And not just in Canada, per Pew Research Center
Posted Jun 12, 2025 12:40 PM CDT
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the the White House, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The United States' reputation has suffered not just in Canada but in most of the 24 countries polled in a new survey—which was largely completed before President Trump announced sweeping international tariffs in April. Pollsters with the nonprofit Pew Research Center asked more than 28,000 people in two dozen countries to give their view of Trump, both personally and professionally, as well as the state of US democracy, and their overall views of the US, reports Deutsche Welle. The findings:

  • Sweden counted the highest rate of people with an unfavorable view of the US at 79% of respondents.

  • Positive ratings of the US crashed from 61% in 2024 to 29% in Mexico and from 47% to 19% in Sweden. There was a similar 22-point crash in Poland, 20-point drop in Canada, and 16-point drop in Germany, per NBC News.
  • More than 50% of adults in 19 of the 24 countries said they had little or no confidence in Trump's ability to lead in global affairs. A median 62% gave that answer.
  • However, more than 50% of adults in Israel (69%), Hungary (53%), India (52%), Nigeria (79%), and Kenya (64%) expressed confidence in Trump's handling of world affairs.

  • Younger people seem to have a more favorable view of the US and its president. In Japan, 51% of those aged 18-34 have confidence in Trump, compared to 31% of those aged 50 and older, per NBC. Similarly, 73% of younger adults in Brazil view the US favorably, compared with 37% of older adults, per DW.
  • In terms of Trump as a person, "most describe him as arrogant and dangerous, while relatively few see him as honest," according to the Pew Research Center.
  • The results point to "an international community full of increased skepticism of Trump and his 'America First' foreign policies," including "his administration's antagonistic relationship with traditional close allies," per NBC.
