UK Declares Jolly Ranchers Unsafe

The UK's equivalent of the FDA has warned the British public against eating several kinds of Jolly Rancher products. In an alert issued Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency said the products "contain Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH) and Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbons (MOSH), making them unsafe to eat and not compliant with UK laws." The compounds are used to prevent stickiness in candy and create a glossy appearance, STV reports, but the FSA says they create a health risk if eaten over a long period of time.

The warning applies to Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, Jolly Rancher "Misfits" Gummies, Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Jolly Ranchers Berry Gummies, the BBC reports.