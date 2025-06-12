UK Declares Jolly Ranchers Unsafe

Food safety agency says candy is 'unsafe to eat and not compliant with UK laws'
Posted Jun 12, 2025 12:23 PM CDT
UK Declares Jolly Ranchers Unsafe
"The products are unsafe and do not meet UK market legal requirements," the FSA said.

The UK's equivalent of the FDA has warned the British public against eating several kinds of Jolly Rancher products. In an alert issued Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency said the products "contain Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH) and Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbons (MOSH), making them unsafe to eat and not compliant with UK laws." The compounds are used to prevent stickiness in candy and create a glossy appearance, STV reports, but the FSA says they create a health risk if eaten over a long period of time.

  • The warning applies to Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, Jolly Rancher "Misfits" Gummies, Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Jolly Ranchers Berry Gummies, the BBC reports.

  • "Consumption of the affected sweets is of toxicological concern, especially in younger age groups and where consumers eat a lot of the products or eat them regularly," the FSA said. "MOAH can cause damage to DNA and has the potential to increase the risk of cancer, particularly if consumed in high quantities over a prolonged period of time. MOAH is a genotoxic carcinogen, therefore no exposure is without risk to human health."
  • The FSA said the candy's American maker, the Hershey Company, has already taken steps to remove the products from UK markets, but some businesses have continued to import them, the BBC reports. The agency said those businesses should stop sales immediately and issue recalls.
  • "For consumers, don't buy them, and if you've eaten these products, there should be no immediate cause for concern, as food safety risk is low, but don't eat any more," the FSA said.
