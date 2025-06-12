Politics / IRS Lawmaker Who Sought to Abolish IRS Now Runs It Senate confirms former Rep. Billy Long as the new commissioner By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 12, 2025 1:00 PM CDT Copied In this 2020 photo, then-Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., asks questions during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP File) The IRS finally has a new commissioner: Former US Rep. Billy Long of Missouri was confirmed on Thursday to lead the beleaguered tax agency he once sought to abolish. The Senate confirmed Long on a 53-44 vote despite a number of concerns voiced by Democrats, per the AP. While in Congress, where he served from 2011 to 2023, Long sponsored legislation to get rid of the IRS. After leaving Congress to mount an unsuccessful bid for the US Senate, Long worked with a firm that distributed the pandemic-era employee retention tax credit. That tax credit program was eventually shut down after then-IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel determined that it was fraudulent. Democrats called for a criminal investigation into Long's connections to other alleged tax credit loopholes. The lawmakers allege that firms connected to Long duped investors into spending millions of dollars to purchase fake tax credits. He denied wrongdoing in his confirmation hearing. A former auctioneer, Long has no background in tax administration. Long will take over an IRS undergoing massive change, including layoffs and voluntary retirements of tens of thousands of workers and accusations that then-Trump adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency mishandled sensitive taxpayer data. Unions and advocacy organizations have sued to block DOGE's access to the information. (More IRS stories.) Report an error