The CIA released nearly 1,500 pages of previously classified documents relating to New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and his 1968 assassination on Thursday, detailing the spy agency's work to investigate his killing as well as previously unknown contacts between him and the agency. The newly available material comprises 54 documents, including memos about the CIA's work to investigate whether Kennedy's killer had any foreign ties, as well as the response to his death by foreign powers. The records also included documents about the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the AP reports, as well as the attempted assassination of Alabama Gov. George Wallace in 1972.

Kennedy met with the CIA following a 1955 tour of the Soviet Union, relaying his observations to the spy agency as a voluntary informant, the documents show. One internal CIA memo detailed how the agency unsuccessfully sought to poison Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 1960 and 1961. It worked with a "high-ranking" Mafia figure in Las Vegas who "controlled all of the ice-making machines on the Strip." Another internal CIA memo from December 1973 reported on a conference at Georgetown University for a group promoting assassination conspiracy theories. "Beards and long hair prevailed," the memo said, in what was, for government employees, a crew-cut era.

President Trump had ordered the release of documents relating to the assassinations of RFK, his brother, and King. More than 10,000 pages of records pertaining to RFK's assassination were released in April. The documents show that RFK was a voluntary informant after his visit to the Soviet Union. Many of his observations reflected granular observations about daily life. "On 29 Aug 55, while in Novosibirsk, USSR, a friend and I visited a State machine factory. The factory has 3,500 employees, of whom one third are women. The wage scale is between 840 and 2,500 rubles," Kennedy told the CIA interviewer, according to the documents. "The Director of the plant whose name I do not recall was frosty, although the engineer was friendly." (Tulsi Gabbard said AI has been used to screen Kennedy files.)