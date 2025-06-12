Plane Leaves Runway in Boston

An airliner went off a runway onto the grass at Logan International Airport in Boston on Thursday, bringing air traffic to a halt. No injuries were reported, per the AP. "JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago to Boston veered off the runway and onto the grass after landing," the airline said in an email, promising to conduct an investigation. Emergency vehicles brought stairs the passengers used to leave the plane, which was surrounded by first responders. The airline said passengers were bused to a terminal without incident.