Campers Found Dead in Remote Park Identified

Two people found dead at Isle Royale National Park earlier this week have been identified, according to park officials, though their names have not been released. Officials said Thursday that their next of kin have been notified and there is "no known threat to the public at this time," the Detroit Free Press reports. The bodies were discovered Sunday at the South Lake Desor campground, a remote site accessible only by foot. "Due to the remote location of the campground near Greenstone Ridge trail, a fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter were used to assist with transportation for the investigation," the park in northern Michigan said in a news release.