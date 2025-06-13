Campers Found Dead in Remote Park Identified

Two people found dead at Isle Royale National Park earlier this week have been identified, according to park officials, though their names have not been released. Officials said Thursday that their next of kin have been notified and there is "no known threat to the public at this time," the Detroit Free Press reports. The bodies were discovered Sunday at the South Lake Desor campground, a remote site accessible only by foot. "Due to the remote location of the campground near Greenstone Ridge trail, a fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter were used to assist with transportation for the investigation," the park in northern Michigan said in a news release.
"This remains an ongoing investigation, and we have no further information to provide," the park said. Jordan Hall, a spokesperson for the FBI in Detroit, confirmed the agency's involvement but said that the FBI's assistance does not necessarily mean a formal investigation has been opened. WOOD describes the park, part of an archipelago in Lake Superior, as "one of the most remote and least visited national parks in the country." After rangers received a report of two people dead at the campground Sunday, they hiked 11 miles overnight to reach the scene. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)