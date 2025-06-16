Lee Removes Posts About Minnesota Shootings

UPDATE

Jun 17, 2025 7:03 PM CDT

Republican Sen. Mike Lee has removed posts on his personal X account that appeared to make light of the Minnesota shootings, including one that dubbed them "Nightmare on Waltz Street," the Hill reports. Other posts blamed the shooting of lawmakers on "Marxists." Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, a friend of slain state Rep. Melissa Hortman, said she confronted Lee about the posts Monday. "I told him that I thought it was brutal and cruel. He should think about the implications of what he's saying and doing," Smith said, per CNN. "It just further fuels this hatred and misinformation." She said he seemed to listen to her and she thought the Utah senator "was honestly sort of surprised to be confronted in this way."

Jun 16, 2025 4:41 PM CDT

Sen. Mike Lee's posts mocking the shootings of Minnesota legislators and their spouses and blaming the crime on the left failed to amuse everyone—including a Senate colleague who was friends with the state representative who was killed. "I have condemned what Mike Lee did here at home, and I will speak to him about this when I return," Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on MSNBC, per the Hill. "And what I'm going to tell him is: This isn't funny."