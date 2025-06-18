Hurricane Erick Strengthens to Category 2

It is expected to hit Mexico as a major hurricane
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 18, 2025 4:43 PM CDT
Boats are anchored near Manzanillo beach to be removed from the water ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Erick in Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.   (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Hurricane Erick rapidly strengthened Wednesday afternoon into a potent Category 2 storm as it churned toward Mexico's southern coast amid warnings it was likely to become a dangerous major hurricane that would threaten the region with damaging winds, life-threatening flash floods, and mudslides. The hurricane's maximum sustained winds had risen by early afternoon to 100mph as the intensifying storm headed toward an expected landfall sometime Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

  • By Wednesday afternoon, Erick was centered about 105 miles south of Puerto Ángel and about 215 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado in the eastern Pacific, the latest hurricane center advisory said.

  • Forecasters said Erick was expected over the coming hours to lash Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy rain, strong winds, and a fierce storm surge, the AP reports.
  • Rains of up to 20 inches could fall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lesser totals in Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco states, the center's advisory says. The rainfall threatened flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.
  • Erick was forecast to reach major hurricane strength late Wednesday night or early Thursday near the coast and is then expected to move inland. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher with wind speeds of at least 111mph.

  • The storm's projected path would take its center near the resort of Acapulco, which was devastated in October 2023 by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane that rapidly intensified and caught many unprepared. At least 52 people died after the storm severely damaged almost all of the resort's hotels.
  • Mexican authorities say that more than 18,000 first responders have been deployed and that 500 temporary shelters have been set up, reports Reuters.
  • Erick doubled in strength in less than a day, the AP reports. This type of rapid intensification has become more common in a warmer climate, especially in the Atlantic and near the US, which is not where Erick is now, scientists said. Last year, there were 34 incidents of rapid intensification —when a storm gains at least 35mph in 24 hours—which is about twice as many as average and causes problems with forecasting, according to the NHC.
