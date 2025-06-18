Hurricane Erick Strengthens to Category 2

Hurricane Erick rapidly strengthened Wednesday afternoon into a potent Category 2 storm as it churned toward Mexico's southern coast amid warnings it was likely to become a dangerous major hurricane that would threaten the region with damaging winds, life-threatening flash floods, and mudslides. The hurricane's maximum sustained winds had risen by early afternoon to 100mph as the intensifying storm headed toward an expected landfall sometime Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

By Wednesday afternoon, Erick was centered about 105 miles south of Puerto Ángel and about 215 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado in the eastern Pacific, the latest hurricane center advisory said.