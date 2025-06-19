Racing Industry Leader Blasts 'Unacceptable' ICE Raid

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested upward of 80 people unlawfully in the country during a raid at a southwest Louisiana racetrack. ICE said it raided the Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel and Casino in Calcasieu Parish on Monday alongside other state and federal agencies, including the FBI and the US Border Patrol. The raid angered one racehorse industry group and comes at a time when the Trump administration is pursuing more arrests, the AP reports.

ICE said authorities had "received intelligence" that businesses operating at the racetrack's stables employed "unauthorized workers" who were then targeted in the raid. Of the dozens of workers detained during the raid, "at least two" had prior criminal records, according to the agency.