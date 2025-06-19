28 Years Later Is a 'Poetic Apocalyptic Downer'

A lot has changed since 2002's 28 Days Later, which introduced audiences to the so-called rage virus, and 2007's 28 Weeks Later, which raised hopes of eradicating the virus only to dash them. Foremost, audiences now know what it's like to live through an actual pandemic. And in 28 Years Later, with a 95% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, we can understand a 12-year-old boy's desire to venture through "infected" territory to seek out a deranged doctor who might be able to help his ailing mom. Four takes on the new sequel, conceived as the start of a new trilogy, from director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland: