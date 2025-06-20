Cops: He Broke Up With Her, She Married Him Anyway

A Texas woman decided that her fiance breaking up with her didn't mean the wedding was off, police say. Investigators say the 42-year-old man returned to his home in the Waco suburb of Beverly Hills on June 13 to find a Bath & Body Works gift package containing a photo of his ex "holding what appears to be a marriage license showing them married and officiated by a local reverend," a copy of the certificate filed with the county clerk's office—and a note. "It says you might want to call your wife," Beverly Hills Chief of Police Kory Martin tells KXXV .

The woman, 36-year-old Kristin Marie Spearman, was charged with third-degree felony stalking. Martin says the couple obtained a marriage license on June 2 but the man later broke up with Spearman after an argument, KWKT reports. The chief says the woman persuaded a local pastor to officiate and certify the marriage without the groom present, then filed the certificate at the county clerk's office. The Rev. Lavontis Williams tells KXXV that Spearman was a good friend who convinced him that the relationship was "genuine and consensual" and he feels as "blindsided" as the man. He says the experience has been "painful and humiliating."

"While I can't change what has already happened, I want to do everything in my power to make it right," Williams says. "I will gladly cover the $350 cost for the annulment so he can begin to heal and move forward." Martin says that in his 23 years on the force, he's never "heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn't present for a ceremony." The chief says the victim is concerned about his safety and his property and "he's going through a significant process to try to have to fix this." Spearman has been released on bond with an emergency protective order in place, USA Today reports. (More strange stuff stories.)