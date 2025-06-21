Vance Calls Sen. Alex Padilla 'Jose,' Rips Cali Leaders

Vice President JD Vance visited Los Angeles on Friday, sharply criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass for their opposition to recent federal immigration raids. Vance accused both leaders of making it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs and claimed their rhetoric encouraged violence during recent protests, per the Los Angeles Times . Newsom and Bass have denounced the immigration raids but insist they've urged protesters to remain peaceful.

During his visit, Vance defended President Trump's decision to deploy California National Guard troops to LA, a move that has sparked a legal battle between state and federal officials. Vance told reporters the deployment was necessary to restore order after what he described as riots, adding that law enforcement officers had been attacked before the troops arrived. Bass dismissed Vance's remarks, saying the vice president didn't take the time to understand Los Angeles and accused him of wasting taxpayer money on a political stunt.

Newsom, meanwhile, criticized Vance for calling Sen. Alex Padilla "Jose" and for escalating tensions. "I was hoping Jose Padilla would be here to ask a question, but unfortunately I guess he decided not to show up because there wasn't a theater, and that's all it is," Vance said of the California Democrat, who was forcibly removed from a presser helmed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier this month after trying to question her on the recent immigration crackdowns in his state.

story continues below

"It's pure political theater," Vance added, per NBC News. "These guys show up. They want to be captured on camera doing something." A Padilla rep addressed the "Jose" moniker, per the New York Times: "As a former colleague of Senator Padilla, the vice president knows better. Another unserious comment from an unserious administration." A Vance spokesperson later said that the vice president simply misspoke when saying Padilla's name. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)