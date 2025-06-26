Kari Lake: Voice of America Is 'Rotten to the Core'

The Trump administration's choice to oversee government-run news outlets like Voice of America told a congressional committee on Wednesday that "it's best to just scrap the whole thing and start over." Kari Lake, the former Arizona newscaster turned Republican politician, testified that the US Agency for Global Media is "rotten to the core" and that any salvageable parts should be put under the control of the State Department, the AP reports.

Lake appeared before the House Foreign Affairs Committee days after layoff notices were sent to hundreds of employees at the agency and Voice of America, cutting staff by 85%. With politicians speaking over and around each other, the hearing amounted to a debate on what role journalism should have in spreading American influence abroad.