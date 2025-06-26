Mamdami's Wife Enters the Spotlight

In the wake of Zohran Mamdani's near-certain victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, attention has shifted to his wife, Rama Duwaji, who remained out of the public eye during much of his campaign. Duwaji, an accomplished artist and social justice advocate, is now stepping into the spotlight alongside her husband as they celebrate his political success, the New York Times reports. Duwaji, 27, is a Syrian American born in Texas, according to a campaign spokeswoman. She holds a master's degree in illustration from New York's School of Visual Arts.

Duwaji, an animator and illustrator, has seen her profile rise—her artwork has been featured in major outlets like the New Yorker, the Washington Post, and the BBC. The Times notes Duwaji's social media following has surged since Mamdani took the lead in the primary, with her Instagram now boasting almost 100,000 followers. Her posts often highlight Middle Eastern culture and social justice themes, including criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza. The couple—who met on the dating app Hinge—were married at the New York City's Clerk's office over the winter.

Mamdani pushed back with a post on Instagram in May after he was criticized for having an wedding ceremony in Dubai, where Duwaji's family lives ahead of their civil ceremony in New York, the Cut reports. Critics called it "extravagant," though the New York Post noted that wedding packages at the venue cost a "socialist-friendly $72 per person." "Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk's office. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race—which should be about you—about her," Mamdami wrote online. "Rama isn't just my wife, she's an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms," he added. "You can critique my views, but not my family."