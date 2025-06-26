Obergefell (Yes, That Obergefell) Is Concerned

You might not have heard of Jim Obergefell , but you will have heard all about the Supreme Court case in which he featured. Ruling in his favor in 2015's Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. "Ten years later, I certainly wasn't expecting to be talking about the threats to marriage equality, the potential for Obergefell to be overturned," Obergefell tells NBC News . But "when I walk past [SCOTUS] now, I feel fear," he adds, per Politico . On the 10-year anniversary of the legalization, Obergefell says Americans should see a warning in the court's 2022 decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion that had been established for 49 years with the stroke of a pen.

With comments from conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito over the past few years, Obergefell fears Obergefell v. Hodges will be the next case overturned. "People still stop me and hug me, often crying. They talk about what this decision, what marriage equality, means to them or someone they love," he tells NBC. But the anti-marriage equality group MassResistance has been helping craft legislation to restrict same-sex marriage rights, introduced in at least 10 states in recent months, with the goal of a Supreme Court showdown.

Though a new Gallup poll shows 68% of Americans (and 88% of Democrats) believe same-sex marriage should be legal, support among Republicans has fallen to 41%, down 14 points since 2022. And the Southern Baptist Convention, "representing America's largest Protestant denomination," recently endorsed overturning gay marriage, per Politico. Though the 2022 Respect for Marriage Act provides some federal protections for same-sex marriage, it doesn't require states to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples. "Why is queer marriage any different than interracial marriage or any other marriage?" Obergefell asks, per NBC. "Marriage is a right, and it shouldn't depend on where you live."