Hegseth Scolds Media, a Fox Reporter Especially

Defense chief Pete Hegseth scolded the media on Thursday for playing up a leaked preliminary assessment of the Iran airstrikes, one that suggested a relatively mild setback to Tehran's nuclear program. And during the press conference, he went after a former colleague at Fox News in particular, reports the Hill. The exchange came as Jennifer Griffin questioned whether the US could be sure Iran hadn't moved its stocks of enriched uranium to safety before the airstrikes.

"Jennifer, you've been about the worst. The one who misrepresents the most intentionally," Hegseth told her.