IAEA Head Says Iran Strikes Did 'Enormous Damage'

Senators emerged deeply divided after a classified briefing on US strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities Thursday, with sharp disagreements over whether the attacks dealt a crippling blow or left key questions unresolved. The briefing, meant to clarify the extent of damage and next steps, instead highlighted partisan splits and ongoing disputes about information sharing and war powers, the Washington Post reports.

Republican senators largely supported the administration's claims that the strikes caused severe, even "catastrophic," damage to Iran's nuclear program, with one calling the action an "extraordinary success." Key Democratic senators countered that the briefing left significant questions unanswered and allege the strikes only set back Iran's program by a few months, despite President Trump's assertions of "obliteration."

Not all Democrats agreed; Pennsylvania's John Fetterman insisted ahead of the briefing that "Operation Midnight Hammer worked," citing the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who addressed the issue on a French radio program earlier in the day. "I think that annihilated is too much. But it has suffered enormous damage," Rafael Grossi said, per Fox News. "There is very, very, very considerable damage."

Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, most Democrats voted against Rep. Al Green's effort to impeach the president for striking Iran without consulting Congress, though 79 did vote to advance the impeachment attempt.