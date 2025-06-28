100K Defy Orban in LGBTQ+ Pride March

Around 100,000 people defied a government ban and police orders on Saturday to march in what organizers called the largest LGBTQ+ Pride event in Hungary's history in an open rebuke of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's government. Marchers risked potential police intervention and heavy fines to participate in the 30th annual Budapest Pride, which was prohibited under a law passed in March by Orbán's right-wing populist governing party, the AP reports. Some participants said the march was about not only defending the fundamental rights of sexual minorities, but also what they see as accelerating attacks on democratic processes under Orbán's rule.

The march began at Budapest city hall and wound through the city center before crossing the capital's Erzsébet Bridge over the Danube River. Police diverted the crowd from its planned route to keep it separated from a small group of far-right counterprotesters, while members of Hungary's LGBTQ+ community and large numbers of supporters danced to music and waved rainbow and anti-government flags. The massive turnout was a significant blow to Orbán's prestige, per the AP, as the European Union's longest-serving leader's popularity slumps in polls in which a new opposition force has taken the lead.

Orbán and his party have insisted that Pride, a celebration of LGBTQ+ visibility and struggle for equal rights, was a violation of children's rights to moral and spiritual development—rights that a recent constitutional amendment declared took precedence over other fundamental rights, including that to peacefully assemble. The law fast-tracked through parliament in March made it an offense to hold or attend events that "depict or promote" homosexuality to minors under age 18. Orbán made clear that Budapest Pride was the explicit target of the law. Authorities installed additional cameras throughout the city center before the march and were expected to use facial recognition tools to identify participants. According to the new law, being caught attending Pride could result in fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints—$586.