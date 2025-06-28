After Tension in Paris, Stars Dance It Off

It didn't take long for Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka to patch up their relationship after this month's French Open final . Now as Wimbledon is about to start, Gauff is hoping everyone else can also forget what the top-ranked Sabalenka said in the wake of her loss to the American at Roland-Garros, the AP reports. A day after dancing together on Wimbledon's Center Court in a TikTok video, the two tennis players faced more questions on Saturday about the aftermath of Sabalenka's comments right after the final, when she said her loss had more to do with her own mistakes than Gauff's performance.

The Belarusian later wrote to apologize to Gauff and said her comments were "unprofessional," but not before she faced major backlash from fans and pundits—especially in the US. Gauff is trying to make the criticism stop. "I'm not the person that will fuel hate in the world," said Gauff, who opens her Wimbledon campaign against Dayana Yastremska on Tuesday. "I think people were taking it too far. … It was just really targeting and saying a lot of things that I felt were not nice. I didn't want to fuel that more." Sabalenka, who faces Carson Branstine on Court No. 1 on Monday, said she hopes the video shows that all is well between the two.

"We are good, we are friends," the three-time major winner said. "I hope the US media can be easy on me right now." Gauff did acknowledge that she was initially tempted to hit back publicly. But after Sabalenka reached out to apologize, Gauff was quick to bury any grudge. "I preach love, I preach light," Gauff said. "I just want us to be Kumbaya, live happily, hakuna matata, and be happy here."

A clip of their practice session and dance is posted here.

In Tennis365, Novak Djokovic discusses Sabalenka's comments and players' emotions after a big match here.