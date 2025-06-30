In China's Crackdown on Gay Erotica, Women Bear the Brunt

A Chinese woman says she was arrested and stripped naked for the alleged crime of publishing gay erotica—and she's not alone. Weibo user "Pingping Anan Yongfu" is one of at least eight people in recent months to detail such encounters with law enforcement in China, the BBC reports. A lawyer in the country claims at least 30 writers—"nearly all of them women in their 20s," per the BBC—have been arrested for publishing gay erotic fiction since February. Another 50 writers were arrested in the last six months of 2024, per the South China Morning Post . They're accused of "producing and distributing obscene material" in breach of China's pornography law, which reportedly blocks "explicit descriptions of gay sex or other sexual perversions."

Writers who earn a profit off work in violation of the law could face more than a decade in prison, per the BBC. Legal scholars note an allegedly "obscene" work need only receive 5,000 views to fall under the classification of criminal distribution. Some of those accused said police had combined the views on each chapter of a work to exaggerate the audience. Pingping Anan Yongfu said she'd been "warned not to talk about" her experience, which she said included being taken away in a vehicle and "the humiliation of stripping naked for examination in front of strangers." She described "shaking with fear."

Police appear to have targeted work published on the Taiwan-hosted platform Haitang Literature City, which is known for its "danmei," a literary genre featuring romantic relationships between male characters. Onlookers note Chinese writers have been jailed for publishing heterosexual erotica, but "the genre is subjected to far less censorship" than gay erotica, per the BBC. There's been pushback on Weibo, where #HaitangAuthorsArrested drew more than 30 million views. Some users argued women have little say in what is considered obscene. "Is sex really something to be ashamed of?" asked one user, per the BBC, which reports authorities have been heavily censoring the discussions.