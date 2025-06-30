GOP Senator Doubles Down: Bill Betrays Trump Promises

When GOP Sen. Thom Tillis announced he wasn't running for reelection in 2026 after earning the wrath of President Trump, Tillis said he looked forward to "having the pure freedom to call the balls and strikes as I see fit." The North Carolina senator—one of only two Republican senators to vote against advancing Trump's "big beautiful bill"—seemed to make good on that promise in a later speech on the Senate floor.

"It is inescapable this bill will betray the promise Donald Trump made," Tillis said of the spending package now being debated in the Senate, per Politico. "I'm telling the president that you have been misinformed. You supporting the Senate mark will hurt people who are eligible and qualified for Medicaid."