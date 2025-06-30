At Wimbledon, the Heat's on Before Play Even Starts

Wimbledon was preparing for the possibility of record-breaking Day 1 heat as the oldest Grand Slam tournament got started Monday, per the AP . The temperature shortly before play was scheduled to begin in the first matches at 11am local time was 82 degrees Fahrenheit—not yet quite reaching the 85F measured during the first day of the 2001 fortnight. "I'll spend the whole day going from one shady spot to another," said Sally Bolton, the chief executive officer of the All England Club. "For us Brits here at The Championships, it feels very hot," she said, but noted "the athletes compete in temperatures like this all year on the tour."

The average daytime temperature in London in June is 71F, although the government's official weather office said this spring was "the UK's warmest and sunniest" since that's been tracked. Wimbledon, like other tennis tournaments, monitors air temperature, surface temperature, and humidity for a heat-stress reading that, if it exceeds about 86F, allows for 10-minute breaks between the second and third sets of women's matches or between the third and fourth sets of men's matches.

Among other precautions being taken Monday, Bolton said, were having more ice on court available for players to use to cool off, rotating ball girls and boys more frequently "if we feel we need to," and giving regular breaks to workers around the grounds. As for fans, Bolton said they should "come prepared," wearing a hat, light clothing, and sunscreen; "take breaks out of the sun"; and take advantage of "over 100 water points around the grounds" to stay hydrated. "We've got a really significantly sized medical team here" in case of heat stress, she added. "We're not used to these sort of temperatures, but we're absolutely ready for it—and actually delighted that it's sunny and not wet, like it was last year."