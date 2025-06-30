Three More Cities Getting WNBA Teams

The WNBA is expanding to 18 teams over the next five years, with Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia all set to join the league by 2030, per the AP. Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia the following season, assuming they get approval from the NBA and WNBA Board of Governors. Toronto and Portland will enter the league next year. All three new teams announced Monday have NBA ownership groups. Each paid a $250 million expansion fee, which is about five times as much as Golden State dished out for a WNBA team a few years ago. The Valkyries began their first season this year, per the New York Times.