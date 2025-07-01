Bush, Obama, Bono Slam Trump's Gutting of USAID

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush delivered rare open criticism of the Trump administration—and singer Bono recited a poem—in an emotional video farewell Monday with staffers at the US Agency for International Development. Monday was the last day as an independent agency for the six-decade-old humanitarian and development organization, created by President John F. Kennedy as a peaceful way of promoting US national security by boosting goodwill and prosperity abroad. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered USAID absorbed into the State Department. The former presidents and Bono spoke with thousands in the USAID community in a videoconference, billed as a closed-press event to allow participants privacy for sometimes angry and often teary remarks. Parts of the video were shared with the AP: