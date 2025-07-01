Brian Wilson's Cause of Death Revealed

Beach Boys' musical mastermind stopped breathing amid bladder infection, sepsis
Posted Jul 1, 2025 6:24 AM CDT
Brian Wilson's Cause of Death Revealed
Brian Wilson performs as part of Nissan Live Sets on Yahoo! Music in Los Angeles, July 30, 2008.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson died at 82 after a period of "respiratory arrest," meaning he stopped breathing while his heart was still beating. Respiratory arrest is listed as the main cause of death on the death certificate obtained by USA Today and TMZ. The document notes Wilson had been battling a bladder infection and, in his final hours, sepsis—both listed as contributing causes. He also had a neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease. He died at his Beverly Hills home on June 11 and was laid to rest at a cemetery in Westwood. He's survived by two daughters from his first marriage—Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips—and five adopted children from his second.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X