Brian Wilson's Cause of Death Revealed

Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson died at 82 after a period of "respiratory arrest," meaning he stopped breathing while his heart was still beating. Respiratory arrest is listed as the main cause of death on the death certificate obtained by USA Today and TMZ. The document notes Wilson had been battling a bladder infection and, in his final hours, sepsis—both listed as contributing causes. He also had a neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease. He died at his Beverly Hills home on June 11 and was laid to rest at a cemetery in Westwood. He's survived by two daughters from his first marriage—Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips—and five adopted children from his second.