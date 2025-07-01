Court Suspends Thailand's Leader Over Leaked Phone Call

Paetongtarn Shinawatra is being investigated over leaked phone call
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 1, 2025 4:25 AM CDT
Court Suspends Thailand's Leader Over Leaked Phone Call
Protesters gather at Victory Monument demanding Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra resign in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, June 28, 2025.   (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office Tuesday pending an ethics investigation over a leaked phone call with a senior Cambodian leader. The judges voted unanimously Tuesday to take the petition accusing her of a breach of ethics, and voted 7 to 2 to suspend her from duty as a prime minister, the AP reports. The court gave Paetongtarn 15 days to give evidence to support her case.

  • Paetongtarn has faced growing dissatisfaction over her handling of the latest border dispute with Cambodia, involving an armed confrontation on May 28 in which one Cambodian soldier was killed. The leaked phone call while she engaged in diplomacy over the border dispute set off a string of complaints and public protests. Thousands of conservative, nationalist-leaning protesters rallied in central Bangkok on Saturday to demand Paetongtarn's resignation.
  • Outrage over the call mostly revolved around Paetongtarn's comments toward an outspoken regional army commander and her perceived attempts to appease Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen to ease tensions at the border.

  • It's expected that Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit will become the acting prime minister following Paetongtarn's suspension, although there's still no official confirmation.
  • Earlier Tuesday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a Cabinet reshuffle forced when a major party left Paetongtarn's coalition government over the leaked phone call. Paetongtarn took the position of culture minister in addition to prime minister in the new Cabinet. She said she wanted to promote Thai culture on a global scale. It's unclear if she can take the oath to remain in that role.
  • Paetongtarn also faces investigations over an alleged breach of ethics by the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, whose decision could also lead to her removal.
  • Last year, the Constitutional Court last year removed her predecessor over a breach of ethics. Thailand's courts, especially the Constitutional Court, are viewed as a bulwark of the royalist establishment, which has used them and nominally independent agencies such as the Election Commission to cripple or sink political opponents.
  • Paetongtarn is the third prime minister, after in her family, after her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, a telecom billionaire who has been one of Thailand's top political operators, and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, who was the country's first female prime minister, the AP reports. Thaksin was ousted by a military coup in 2006 and Yingluck by a court ruling in 2014.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X