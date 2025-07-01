Escaped Inmate Kills Officer With His Own Gun

A federal inmate escaped from custody at a medical clinic in western North Carolina and fatally shot a detention officer with his own gun Monday, then fled in a stolen vehicle before being captured in another county, a sheriff said. The inmate had been taken to an orthopedics office in Murphy when a scuffle began. The inmate took the officer's weapon and shot him, Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith said at a news conference. The inmate ran into the parking lot, jumped into a vehicle that had just arrived and took off. The inmate was later apprehended in Macon County, nearly an hour to the east, Smith said.

Smith said the inmate, Kelvin Simmons, 48, will be charged with first-degree murder, the AP reports. The detention officer was identified as Francisco Paul Flattes, 56, a four-year employee of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Another officer was injured but wasn't shot, the sheriff said."This has been probably one of the worst days of my career," Smith said. Flattes' wife also works for the county detention center, the sheriff said. Flattes' children and son-in-law work for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Local 3 reports.

Emergency personnel in Clay County alerted Macon County deputies that the inmate was driving to their county on US Route 64, authorities said. Simmons' vehicle was stopped and he was detained after a short standoff. There were no injuries at the scene. Smith said Simmons was already being held on bank robbery charges along with charges connected to an October 2024 escape. WYFF reports that in addition to the murder charge, Simmons has been charged with resisting a public officer and felony escape from a local jail.