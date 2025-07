The Senate has been up all night voting and haggling on the "big beautiful bill" that would pay for President Trump's agenda, but Senate Republicans still don't have the needed votes, reports Punchbowl News. Trump wants the bill passed by July 4.

Focus on Murkowski: The math is pretty simple on the vote: GOP Sens. Thom Tillis and Rand Paul already say they're voting no, and Republican leaders can avoid only three defections. Roughly a half-dozen GOP senators continue to have objections, but the Hill reports that the focus seems to have shifted to Alaska's Lisa Murkowski.