Woman Who Left Alaskan Cruise to Hike Is Missing

Authorities are searching for a Kentucky woman visiting Alaska's capital city who did not return to her cruise ship from a hike, per the AP. The Juneau Police Department said the 62-year-old woman left the Norwegian Bliss to hike but did not return to the vessel before its departure time on Tuesday. The woman's plans involved taking a tram popular with tourists partially up a mountain overlooking downtown Juneau and continuing from there, with plans to trek to Gold Ridge and Gastineau Peak, according to the state Department of Public Safety.