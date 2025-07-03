Woman Who Left Alaskan Cruise to Hike Is Missing

Authorities are searching for a Kentucky woman visiting Alaska's capital city who did not return to her cruise ship from a hike, per the AP. The Juneau Police Department said the 62-year-old woman left the Norwegian Bliss to hike but did not return to the vessel before its departure time on Tuesday. The woman's plans involved taking a tram popular with tourists partially up a mountain overlooking downtown Juneau and continuing from there, with plans to trek to Gold Ridge and Gastineau Peak, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
The department said ground and aerial searches were conducted Tuesday, with ground searches resuming Wednesday and aircraft on standby due to overcast and rainy weather. Juneau is a popular cruise ship destination, and many tourists who ride the tram stay close to the developed area that includes the tram itself. Local peaks still have areas of snow on them.