Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Confirm They're Done

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially ended their years-long engagement—choosing to shift their focus toward co-parenting their daughter with "love, stability, and mutual respect." The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and share 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, released a statement to US media including USA Today . It reads:

The announcement follows a period of speculation about the couple's status, with Us Weekly and People reporting in June that Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, had ended their engagement. The split comes after a nearly decade-long relationship that began in 2016, included a brief split in 2017, and saw them welcome their daughter in 2020.

The buzz about their relationship status ramped up last month when Bloom attended the high-profile wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy solo. Meanwhile, Perry was performing a string of concerts in Australia. After the wedding, Bloom posted a series of quotes on Instagram, including this one attributed to the Buddha: "Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most."